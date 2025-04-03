Iraq condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israeli airstrikes and incursions into Syria, denouncing the repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty.

In a statement, the ministry characterized the attacks as part of Israel's "aggressive expansionist policy," stressing that they represent a clear violation of international law and the national sovereignty of Syria. "Iraq calls on the international community to intervene and halt these actions," the statement added.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had confirmed that Israeli airstrikes targeted five areas across Syria, inflicting significant damage. Israeli warplanes launched the attacks on multiple sites, escalating tensions in the region.

#Press_Release: Escalation of Israeli aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic https://t.co/s2uMhbuzNB pic.twitter.com/uf2xjplIuP — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) April 2, 2025

Earlier this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa held their first direct talks to address regional developments.