Iranian writer and painter Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death, Media

Shafaq News/ Iranian writer and painter Mehdi Bahman was reportedly sentenced to death in Iran after giving an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News.

On October 13, 2022, security forces arrested writer and painter Mehdi Bahman at his house in Tehran and jailed him in Ward 209 of Evin Prison.

An informed source close to Bahman’s family told HRANA, the Human Rights Activists news agency, “At 1 a.m., the security forces arrested him at his house for his support of the nationwide protests. In a short call to his family, he said he was held in Ward 209 of Evin Prison.”

For over 20 years, Bahman has been working on illuminating religious books for the cause of peaceful coexistence between religions. His two illuminated copies of the Book of Psalms and Ezra are held in the Library of the United States Congress. HRANA said.

Since the outbreak of nationwide protests, thousands of people, including journalists, teachers, students, and civil rights activists, have been arrested.