Iranian top officials arrive in Beirut for Nasrallah’s funeral

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Beirut on Sunday to attend the funeral of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his successor, Hashem Safieddin.

Upon arrival at Beirut’s airport, Araghchi stated, “The funeral of the two martyrs will prove that the resistance remains strong and will not be affected by the loss of its leaders.”

Ghalibaf, who landed separately at the head of a high-ranking Iranian delegation, emphasized Iran’s continued support for Lebanon. "I have come to Beirut leading a delegation from the Parliament, the Supreme Leader’s office, the judiciary, and various government institutions, as well as families of martyrs, to participate in the funeral of these two great figures," he said.

During his visit, Ghalibaf is expected to meet with Lebanon’s three top officials: President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Beirut’s airport also saw the arrival of families of prominent Iranian figures, including those of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. Iranian presidential advisor Mohsen Rezaei and judicial officials were also part of the 40-member delegation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a statement on X, praised Nasrallah and Safieddin as "…heroes who defended the nation’s honor and remained steadfast in their promise until martyrdom..."

يحقّ للشعب اللبناني العظيم أن يفخر بكل أبنائها الشجعان، و خاصة هذين السيدين القائدين العظيمين؛ أبطال دافعوا عن شرف الأمة و بقوا على العهد و الوعد حتى الشهادة في سبيل الله سبحانه وتعالى.#إنا_على_العهد https://t.co/A8KB5mRQjs — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) February 23, 2025

As Hezbollah prepares to hold a large-scale funeral later on Sunday, Lebanon has heightened security measures, with the army and other security forces on high alert to ensure public safety.