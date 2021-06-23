Iranian official: United states restrict freedom of expression

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-23T09:27:11+0000

Shafaq News/ An Iranian official at the United Nations said on Wednesday that his country is following up on the issue of seizing a number of Iranian news websites of Iraqi, Yemeni and Lebanese parties and factions close to Tehran. The New York Times quoted an official at the Iranian mission to the United Nations, who preferred to stay anonymous, that "his country will follow up the issue of seizing Iranian websites through legal channels," accusing the United States of working to restrict freedom of expression. The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it seized 36 Iranian-linked websites, many of them associated with either disinformation activities or violent organizations, taking them offline for violating U.S. sanctions. Several of the sites were back online within hours with new domain addresses. The sites seized included Press TV, the Iranian government's main English-language satellite television channel, and Al Alam, its Arabic-language equivalent. Both came back online using Iranian domain addresses Alalam.ir and Presstv.ir. The Justice Department said 33 domains used by IRTVU are owned by a United States company and that IRTVU did not obtain a license from Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control prior to utilizing the domain names.

related

One hurt in Iranian gas station blast

Date: 2020-11-16 16:35:49

Hopes raised for two Americans jailed in Tehran being freed

Date: 2021-05-04 06:04:37

Tehran looks forward to reach an agreement with Riyadh, Khatibzadeh says

Date: 2021-05-31 20:22:28

Plume of smoke rises near oil refinery in Tehran

Date: 2021-06-02 16:32:31

USA: Tehran to assassinate US-ambassador in South Africa

Date: 2020-09-14 05:44:05

Iran’s rapprochement with Israel must be reviewed, Former MP Suggests

Date: 2020-10-09 06:10:52