Iranian envoy meets Hamas in Moscow amid Russia's expanding influence

Shafaq News / A senior Iranian envoy met with Hamas representatives in Moscow following talks with Russian diplomats that underscored Moscow’s efforts to expand its clout as a power broker in the latest Israel-Hamas war, Russian and Iranian media said Friday.
During the meeting with Hamas’ representative Moussa Abu Marzouk, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, emphasized the need for a cease-fire, lifting the blockade of the Gaza Strip and providing humanitarian assistance, according to a statement Friday by the Iranian Embassy in Moscow. The statement was carried by Russian state news agencies.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said Abu Marzouk told Bagheri Khani that he appreciated Iran’s support for the Palestinian people.
Prior to the meeting, Abu Marzouk held talks Thursday with Russian diplomats. His Moscow visit drew strong condemnation by Israel. The Russian Foreign Ministry said they discussed the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of foreigners.
The talks highlighted Russia’s efforts to insert itself as a mediator in the wake of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel — even though it continues to be occupied with its war in Ukraine. At least 19 Russian citizens have died in the Israel-Hamas war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared earlier this month that Moscow could act as mediator because of its friendly ties with both Israel and the Palestinians, adding that “no one could suspect us of playing up to one party.”
Despite that claim of even-handedness, a U.N. Security Council resolution that Russia previously submitted condemning violence against civilians made no mention of Hamas. The statement was rejected by the council.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry slammed Russia’s decision to invite Hamas representatives to Moscow as “an act of support of terrorism,” and called for the delegation to be expelled from Russia.