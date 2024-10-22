Iranian commander expects limited Israeli retaliation, promises "multiple responses"

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari predicted a "limited and small" Israeli attack in response to Iran's missile strike earlier this month, warning that any Israeli action would be met with "multiple responses" from Tehran.

In a press statement, Jafari said, "Israel may carry out a limited and small attack on Iran. If they do something significant, they will undoubtedly see a greater response."

He further emphasized that Israel is too small to launch a major attack on Iran, suggesting that any Israeli response would be a token gesture. "Israel may carry out a desperate and small attack just to claim that they responded, but it will not compare to the IRGC’s early October strike,” Jafari added.

The commander assured the Iranian public that Israel would not engage in a large-scale operation, characterizing any potential Israeli action as a "desperate attempt."

Jafari also referenced an earlier Israeli attack in April, where missiles targeted Isfahan, a province that houses nuclear and military facilities, as well as a uranium research center. "Israel launched several pinpoint missiles at Isfahan," Jafari recalled.

He dismissed Israel’s ability to wage a substantial attack on Iran, comparing its capabilities to Lebanon, which lacks advanced air defense systems but is home to Hezbollah, a frontline resistance group. In contrast, Jafari stated that Iran is "fully equipped with advanced defense systems and missiles capable of hitting any target on enemy territory."

The IRGC commander also criticized Israel’s reliance on military aid from the US, particularly in the form of aircraft and weaponry, while underscoring Iran's domestic missile development capabilities. He concluded by stating that Israel's capacity for action is limited to "desperate, small-scale attacks" like the April strike on Isfahan, and that it is incapable of broader operations within Iran.