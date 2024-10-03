Iranian President warns: Any slightest mistake by Israel will trigger a far harsher response

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized on Thursday the importance of uniting efforts to confront the "Israeli aggression” in Gaza and Lebanon, asserting that unity is “the best way” to protect security and stability in the region.

During his official visit to Qatar, Pezeshkian stated, "If we do not unite today against this aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, tomorrow it will be the turn of the rest of the Islamic countries."

The Iranian president claimed that "Western countries have made false promises to Iran, urging it to exercise restraint to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza," adding, "The continuation of Israeli crimes has forced us to respond harshly to Israel."

Pezeshkian asserted, "If Israel commits even the slightest error, it will face a far harsher response from our armed forces." He also remarked, "The assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was one of the most painful moments of my life, as he was a guest at my inauguration ceremony."

On October 1, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran at the end of June, as well as for Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Abbas Nilforushan, the operations commander of the IRGC, in airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs last Friday.

In response, Israeli officials have vowed to retaliate strongly against the Iranian missile attack. The Israeli forces emphasized that the Iranian attack "will have consequences" and that military leadership in Israel has contingency plans in place.