Iranian President-elect Bazeshkian delivers inaugural speech from Khomeini's shrine

Shafaq News/ In a symbolic gesture highlighting his commitment to Iran’s Islamic system, newly elected Iranian President Masoud Bazeshkian delivered his first official address on Saturday from the shrine of Imam Khomeini.

Bazeshkian began by acknowledging the wisdom of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stating, "I would not be here without the guidance of our Supreme Leader." He praised the atmosphere in which the recent elections were conducted, highlighting their fairness and transparency.

The new president pledged to continue the "path of the martyrs of the Islamic Republic," a sentiment reflecting his dedication to the principles of the Iranian revolution.

Addressing the Iranian populace, Pezeshkian declared, "Today we begin a new chapter to fulfill the legitimate demands of the Iranian people." He called upon the legislative council to work harmoniously with the incoming government to overcome challenges and to "open a new page and unite for the sake of the nation."

According to the Iranian Ministry of Interior, Pezeshkian has received over 16 million votes (53.67%), compared to Jalili, who received 13 million votes (44.34%).