Iranian President Raisi asserts Iranian forces guarantee security in the region and calls for the departure of foreign forces

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi declared that Iranian forces guarantee the security of the region and that there is no need for the presence of foreign forces.

According to RT Agency, Raisi praised his country’s army and its military capabilities, which he claimed make it “superior to other armies in the region.”

Speaking at the parade of the Iranian armed forces on the occasion of the National Day of the Army, he emphasized that the Iranian army stands in the face of terrorism, takfiri groups, criminals, and opposition groups, while also defending the country’s borders from any external dangers, making Iranian airspace the "most secure in the entire region.”

Raisi also stated that the Iranian army possesses the best modern Iranian-made equipment and technologies, unlike some international armies that import their equipment and technologies from other countries.

The Iranian President pointed out that the presence of Iranian forces "guarantees security in the entire region, while the presence of foreign forces threatens this security.”

He called on the American forces to leave the region as soon as possible, stating that this serves their own interests and the interests of the region as well.

Raisi stressed that the Iranian army is a "supportive element for the security of the homeland and citizens,” and that it always stands by the people in any emergency events.

He considered that the Iranian army "carries a message of peace and friendship to the countries of the region,” and that Iran welcomes any efforts to maintain security and stability in the region and neighboring countries. However, he warned that any external threats to Iran’s security, specifically from Israel, will be met with a decisive response that will cause the destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv.