Iranian Police arrests kidnapping gang in Sistan, Baluchestan

Shafaq News / The Iranian police announced the successful capture of the largest kidnapping gang in the Sistan and Baluchestan region in the east of the country.

This development follows a series of abduction cases in Iraq where citizens faced torture at the hands of these abducting gangs, prompting many families of the victims to pay ransoms for their release.

Commander Dost Ali Jalilian of the Sistan and Baluchestan Police confirmed the dismantling of the major kidnapping gang in Zahedan city, where weapons and ammunition were seized from the group.

Jalilian explained, "After receiving a report following a kidnapping incident in one of Zahedan's areas, the police were informed that three individuals had gone to a citizen's house and opened fire, attempting to abduct him."

He added, "Due to the sensitivity of the situation and conflicting reports circulating in the online sphere, the police, during technical investigations, identified the kidnappers' hideouts in various parts of Zahedan's streets and arrested three of them."

Jalilian continued, "The gang was apprehended during two coordinated raids, and upon searching their hideout, a pistol and ammunition belonging to them were found.

Two vehicles used in the abduction operation, belonging to the suspects, were confiscated." He noted that the suspects admitted to four other kidnapping cases in the province, having received 20 billion rials in exchange for releasing the kidnapped victims.