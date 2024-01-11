Iranian Navy confirms detaining US oil tanker in Oman Gulf

Shafaq News / The Public Relations of the Iranian Navy announced on Thursday that its forces have detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman based on a judicial order.

According to the Iranian news agency "Tasnim", citing the Public Relations of the Army's Navy, the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman under a judicial order.

Earlier today, the British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported in a statement that an oil tanker had been subject to hijacking in the Gulf of Oman in the early hours of the day.

The British Army-affiliated organization stated that it received a report about an incident 50 nautical miles east of the coast of Oman.

UKMTO stated, "We received a report of persons boarding a tanker off the coast of Oman, and we cannot communicate with it," as reported by the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Reuters quoted a memo from the "Ambrey" stating that an oil tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands was boarded by 4-5 armed individuals about 50 nautical miles east of Sohar in the Sultanate of Oman.