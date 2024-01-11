Iranian Navy confirms detaining US oil tanker in Oman Gulf
Shafaq News / The Public Relations of the Iranian Navy announced on Thursday that its forces have detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman based on a judicial order.
According to the Iranian news agency "Tasnim", citing the Public Relations of the Army's Navy, the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman under a judicial order.
Earlier today, the British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported in a statement that an oil tanker had been subject to hijacking in the Gulf of Oman in the early hours of the day.
The British Army-affiliated organization stated that it received a report about an incident 50 nautical miles east of the coast of Oman.
UKMTO stated, "We received a report of persons boarding a tanker off the coast of Oman, and we cannot communicate with it," as reported by the Associated Press.
Meanwhile, Reuters quoted a memo from the "Ambrey" stating that an oil tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands was boarded by 4-5 armed individuals about 50 nautical miles east of Sohar in the Sultanate of Oman.
The memo added that the suspected gunmen were wearing black attire resembling military uniforms and black masks.