Iranian MoH announces registering cases of different COVID-19 variants in the country

Shafaq News / Iranian Minister of Health, Saeed Namaki, announced on Wednesday detecting cases of different COVID-19 variants in the country.

Namaki stated that cases of COVID-19's Indian and South African variants, as well as the one that had been detected in India and northern California, have been registered in Iran.

There will be a total lockdown if any of the variants outbreak in the country, Namaki warned.

Iranian authorities discussed measures that should be implemented amid the stifling sanctions imposed on the country, he pointed out.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Iran has exceeded 73,568, according to the Ministry of Health.