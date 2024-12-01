Iranian FM discusses current conflict with Syria's al-Assad, reaffirms support

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, met the Syrian president to discuss the latest developments in Syria, carrying a message.

During the meeting, The Iranian foreign minister expressed confidence that Syria would triumph over “terrorist groups and their supporters”, noting that the country has successfully navigated challenges in the past that were far more severe than the current situation.

Araghchi also relayed a message from senior Iranian officials, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will steadfastly back Syria in its battle “against terrorism”.

On Sunday night, the Iranian FM departed for Turkiye after negotiations with the Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, according to IRNA.

On November 27, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, along with other armed factions, launched the operation "Deterrence of Aggression" in several areas of northwestern Syria.

The death toll from battles between the Syrian army and the armed opposition factions has risen to 417, some of whom were killed in Russian airstrikes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday.