Iran warns of consequences after Biden’s comments on Israel’s actions against Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a warning on Saturday in response to recent comments made by US President Joe Biden during his visit to Berlin.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Anybody with knowledge or understanding of 'how and when Israel was going to attack Iran,' and/or providing the means and backing for such folly, should logically be held accountable for any possible casualties."

This statement came after Biden confirmed on Friday that he is aware of the details concerning Israel’s response to Iran's actions, though he did not disclose specifics.

When asked by reporters if he had a clear understanding of Israel's planned attack, Biden replied, "Yes and yes," but refused to provide further details.

The warning comes as the US began deploying its advanced THAAD missile defense system to bolster Israel’s defenses, preparing for a possible escalation. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has hinted at a "precise and deadly" strike if Israel proceeds.

Biden previously urged Israel to avoid targeting Iran's oil or nuclear sites, as these could significantly escalate the conflict.

Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on October 1, citing retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan in an Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut on September 27, and the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a July 31 attack in Tehran.