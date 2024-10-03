Iran warns US via Qatar of escalation after Revolutionary Guard's missile strikes on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an Iranian official said that Tehran has sent a message to Washington through Qatar addressing regional tensions following the recent missile strikes by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Israel.

In a statement broadcast by Al Jazeera, the Iranian official said, "We have conveyed in our indirect message to Washington that the era of unilateral restraint is over." He explained further, "We emphasized in our message that individual restraint does not secure our national security requirements."

The official also noted that Iran’s message warned Washington that "any Israeli attack will be met with an unconventional response targeting infrastructure,” stressing the regional need to curb "the Zionist entity and its recklessness."

Israel and Iran are teetering on the edge of a full-scale regional war in the Middle East after recent escalations. On Tuesday, Iran launched a two-wave ballistic missile attack in retaliation for Israel's assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week. The strikes also followed the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari warned that Israel will respond "wherever, whenever, and however we choose."

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for a decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, urging swift action amid the escalating tensions between the two countries.