Iran tests AI-guided missiles in Gulf drills

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) successfully launched artificial intelligence-guided missiles during extensive naval exercises in the Gulf, showcasing its latest military innovations, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

The drills, named Payambar-e-A’azam (The Great Prophet), commenced on Friday and covered southwestern Iran, including Gulf waters and the provinces of Bushehr and Khuzestan. These exercises demonstrated the integration of cutting-edge missile and drone technologies.

During the drills, the IRGC Navy deployed domestically-built Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5 drones equipped with Qaim and Almas precision-guided missiles. These AI-enabled missiles reportedly destroyed simulated enemy targets.

For the first time, the IRGC launched Navvab (Nawwab) missiles, designed to provide advanced air defense capabilities for the Shahid Soleimani patrol combat vessel. The drills also featured cruise and ballistic missiles, alongside an upgraded Qadr missile boasting extended range and improved resistance to electronic warfare.

Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, IRGC Navy commander emphasized the importance of the drills in safeguarding key national infrastructure. “These exercises aim to protect vital sites such as the Assaluyeh gas and petrochemical complexes, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, oil platforms, and refineries,” Tangsiri told the media.

“These exercises strengthen our readiness against potential threats while conveying a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries.”