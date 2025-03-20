Iran summons German, British envoys over UN human rights probe

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that the Director General of the Women and Human Rights Department, Forouzandeh Vadiati, summoned the German ambassador and the British chargé d’affaires to protest their countries’ push to extend the UN Fact-Finding Mission’s mandate.

According to a statement from the ministry, Vadiati, condemned the resolution as "irresponsible and provocative," alleging that Germany supplied chemical weapons to Iraq during the Iran-Iraq War and accusing Britain of interfering in Iran’s oil industry before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. She told the envoys their governments were "in no position to claim to defend human rights."

She also referenced comments by the British Foreign Secretary in Parliament, accusing European countries of failing to uphold their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). She argued that their actions align with US policies of "maximum pressure" and sanctions against Tehran.

On Iran’s nuclear program, Vadiati insisted it remains peaceful and under "strict and unprecedented oversight" by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She dismissed "politically motivated accusations," stating they do not change the facts.

The envoys said they would convey Iran’s concerns to their respective governments.

Iranian Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador, British chargé d'affaires The German ambassador and the British chargé d'affaires in Tehran were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry by the director general of the Women and Human Rights Department, Forouzandeh Vadiati,… — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) March 20, 2025

The UN Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, established in November 2022, was tasked with investigating alleged human rights violations during protests, focusing on women and children. Despite challenges in securing cooperation from Iranian authorities, the mission has documented over 38,000 pieces of evidence and conducted 281 interviews.

While Tehran dismissed the mission’s findings as "politically biased," the latest UN report, presented to the Human Rights Council on Tuesday, stated that Iran continues to "restrict women's rights and suppress dissent," suggesting that these measures contradict President Masoud Pezeshkian’s pre-election pledge to ease hijab enforcement and reflect "a persistent pattern of state oppression" against gender equality and human rights.