Iran slams UN report on Al-Qaeda presence

Shafaq News/ Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, denied on Wednesday the presence of al-Qaeda members in the country.

In a letter addressed to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, Iravani firmly rejected the recent report from the UN Sanctions Monitoring Team, which claimed the presence of al-Qaeda elements in Iran, describing the allegations as "biased claims."

"Iran strongly rejects the report by the UN Sanctions Monitoring Team that alleged the presence of al-Qaeda members in Iran," said Iravani.

The Iranian government described the claims as "baseless, biased, and lacking any credible evidence," emphasizing that such allegations are solely based on the assertions of a specific country without providing any substantiated proof.

Iravani also highlighted Iran's record in combating terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, clarifying that "the Islamic Republic has never been a haven for terrorists, but rather has been a victim of organized terrorism supported by certain governments."

The Iranian diplomat dismissed attempts to link Iran to al-Qaeda activities in Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Yemen as "devoid of any factual basis."

Iravani pointed to recent operations by the Ansar Allah group (Houthi rebels) against al-Qaeda in Yemen, as well as direct threats made by the terrorist group against Ansar Allah forces, stressing that "there is a clear practical contradiction between the two sides, contrary to what is stated in the UN report."

He called for a review of the "unprofessional and politically motivated methodologies" used by the UN Sanctions Monitoring Team, urging the Security Council’s sanctions committee to avoid "political bias" and focus on addressing the real threats to regional and global security.

Iran reiterated its commitment to regional and international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and called for the exchange of security information to enhance global efforts in combating terrorist threats.