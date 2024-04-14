Iran's next target: Jordan faces new threat

Shafaq News / A source in the Iranian Armed Forces reported, on Sunday, that Tehran closely monitors Jordan's movements, warning that if Jordan cooperates with Israel, it will be Iran's next target, as reported by Iranian news agency "Mehr".

The source emphasized, "We have warned Jordan and other regional countries before the start of the attack against cooperating with the occupation entity."

At least four countries acknowledged their role in intercepting Iran's attack on Israel by downing Iranian missiles and drones on Saturday/Sunday night, including the United States, France, Britain, and Jordan, which had dozens of drones flying through its airspace.

Two regional security sources stated that the Jordanian Air Force intercepted and shot down dozens of Iranian drones that violated the kingdom's airspace and were heading towards Israel.

The sources added that the Jordanian army is on high alert and radar systems are monitoring any activity of drones coming from Iraq and Syria.

Jordan's Prime Minister Basher al-Khasawneh stated that the Jordanian forces "intercepted some airborne objects that entered our airspace last night."

Meanwhile, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said, "We will continue to take necessary steps to protect Jordan's security and sovereignty, and we will not allow anyone to jeopardize our security."

Safadi added that stopping the dangerous escalation in the region depends on ending the war in Gaza and initiating a plan to end the occupation and achieve peace.

Late on Saturday, Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles directly at Israel, marking its first direct assault. This retaliatory strike has heightened the threat of a broader regional conflict, with the United States pledging unwavering support for Israel.

Sirens blared across Israel as residents reported hearing distant explosions, likely stemming from aerial interceptions of explosive drones.

Some of the ballistic missiles from Iran targeted the "Nevatim" Air Base in the al-Naqab desert, according to reports from the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

IRNA noted that Israeli attacking jets had taken off from "Nevatim" to conduct the assault on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Earlier statements from Iranian officials alleged that F-35 fighter jets were used in the attack, launching six missiles at the consular section of the Iranian embassy.

The Israeli military reported that the Iranian barrage, consisting of over 200 drones and missiles, caused minor damage to a single military facility.

Israel initially issued alerts to residents to prepare for shelter but later revised this stance, indicating that the immediate threat had subsided. Nonetheless, Israeli officials vowed a "significant response" to the attack, as tensions remain high in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force declared a retaliatory operation named "Truthful Promise," targeting Israeli positions in what they term "occupied Palestine."

The IRGC's statement cited the operation as a response to perceived provocations by Israel, including the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

The IRGC's Aerospace Force said the "Truthful Promise" was launched to "punish the criminal Zionist regime."