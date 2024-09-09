Iran's Revolutionary Guard chief: Israel surrounded by Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, announced that Israel is encircled by forces from Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, in a new statement signaling Iran's readiness to retaliate against Tel Aviv.

Speaking to Iranian state media, Salami said, "The nightmare of Iran’s retaliation shakes the enemy day and night, and we are beginning to see signs of its demise." He added, "The enemy will taste Iranian revenge and will realize it cannot play with our red lines."

Salami reiterated that Israel is "surrounded by Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon," emphasizing that the anticipation of Iran's response keeps Israel on edge "day and night."

Iran has vowed to respond to the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed on Iranian soil, an act Tehran accuses Israel of orchestrating.

The delay in Iran’s response has sparked widespread speculation, with critics accusing Tehran of not following through on its threats, despite the direct violation of its sovereignty.

In the latest chapter of the ongoing blame game between Tel Aviv and Tehran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed to an Iranian role in a shooting attack carried out by a Jordanian man on Sunday at the Allenby Bridge crossing.

A Jordanian truck driver opened fire at the Allenby border crossing between Israel and Jordan, killing three Israelis before being shot dead.