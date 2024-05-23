Iran's Raisi rests near Imam Reza: Video reveals burial site

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will be buried at the holy site of Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad.

Tasnim News Agency circulated a video showing "the site where Raisi's body will be buried, and dozens of Iranians gathering for prayer and supplication, preparing to bid farewell to their late president in Mashhad.

Mashhad, where Shiite Islam's 8th Imam, Imam Ali bin Musa Rida (Imam Reza in Persian), is buried, has long been associated with the Shiite pilgrimage.

According to the hadith of Prophet Muhammed, visiting this sacred site will relieve anyone burdened with sorrow or sin.

Notably, President Raisi's helicopter went off the radar on Sunday afternoon while flying over a steep, forested area in difficult weather conditions with rain and heavy fog.

The Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and another seven were found dead after an hours-long search in the northwest of the country.

Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday.

Iran declared a national mourning period for President Raisi, lasting five days, on Monday.

The incident comes at a time when Kurdish-Iranian relations were experiencing a period of improvement. President Nechirvan Barzani visited Tehran earlier in May, significantly strengthening ties between the Region and Iran.

President Raisi was also scheduled to visit Baghdad and Erbil later this year.