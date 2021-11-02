Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee discussed the results of the Iraqi elections

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee announced that it discussed the latest developments related to the Iraqi elections.

The Committee's spokesperson, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, said in a press conference that they discussed in their meeting the latest developments related to the legislative elections in Iraq in the presence of a group of concerned officials.

"The most important aspect for us is achieving the will of the Iraqi people and forming a government as well as appointing a prime minister." He said.

Meshkini expressed hope to expand economic relations between Tehran and Baghdad, an essential issue for the Islamic Republic of Iran.