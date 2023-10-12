Iran's FM, en route to Beirut, was forced to return following attacks on Damascus: Israeli media

Shafaq News/ Hebrew media reports on Thursday claimed that the plane of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, en route to Lebanon, had to change course and return following the Israeli attack on the Damascus Airport.
Earlier today, Iran's top diplomat kicked off a regional tour to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict involving trips to Iraq and Lebanon, Iranian state media said.
"In light of the current Palestinian events, the crimes committed against Gaza and their dangerous ramifications, the foreign minister's regional trip will start today", Iran's ambassador in Lebanon said on social media.
Amirabdollahian has arrived in Iraq first and he is expected to head to Lebanon next, as reported by Iranian media.
Overnight, Amirabdollahian talked with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, asking Islamic and Arab countries to support the Palestinian people.
In the past 24 hours, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held separate phone calls with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging them to reach an agreement on a position to support Palestinians.