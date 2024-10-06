Iran prepares to respond to any Israeli attack: Immediate counterstrike decisions will be made

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iranian Armed Forces announced their readiness to respond to any Israeli attack on Iranian territory.

An informed source told Tasnim News Agency, "The plan for the necessary response to any potential move by the Zionists is fully ready, and if Israel takes action, there will be no doubt about the execution of the Iranian counterstrike."

"Iran's plan includes several types of counterstrikes, and based on the nature of the Zionists' actions, an immediate decision will be made to carry out one or more of them," the source added, confirming that "Iran's target bank has numerous objectives within Israel, as demonstrated by Operation True Promise 2, where we were able to destroy any target we desired and level it to the ground."

According to the Iranian news agency, the Revolutionary Guard targeted various parts of the occupied territories with 200 ballistic missiles on October 1 as part of “Operation True Promise 2,” successfully hitting 90% of the targets while passing through Israeli air defenses.

In this operation, the Revolutionary Guard targeted three Israeli Air Force bases— Nevatim, Hatzerim, and Tel Nof—utilizing Qadr ballistic missiles with a range of 2,000 km, Emad missiles with a range of 1,700 km, and Fattah missiles with a range of 1,400 km, marking the first use of Fattah hypersonic missiles by the Revolutionary Guard.

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the Israeli assassinations of key figures, including Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, and the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon Abbas Nilforushan.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier asserted that “Israel has the duty and the right to defend itself and respond to these attacks — and we will do so.”