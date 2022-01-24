Iran expresses readiness to hold direct negotiations with Washington if it is "necessary"

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Foreign Minister announced that Tehran is ready to negotiate with the United States "if necessary" to achieve a "good" nuclear deal.

On Monday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a televised statement, "at present, Iran does not hold direct talks with the United States."

According to RT TV, the Iranian Minister said that talks may be held if Tehran will reach a good agreement with solid guarantees.

Asked if Iran and the United States might negotiate directly, the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley told Reuters, "We've heard nothing to that effect. We'd welcome it."