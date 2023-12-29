Iran executes four accused of collaboration with Mossad

Shafaq News / The Iranian authorities carried out executions on Friday, sentencing four individuals accused of collaborating with the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.

According to the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian judiciary, "Four members of a sabotage group linked to the Zionist entity were executed this morning. They committed extensive acts against the country's security at the behest of Mossad officials."

It is noteworthy that Iranian authorities periodically announce executions of individuals accused of communicating with foreign intelligence agencies.