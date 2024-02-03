Iran condemns the US strikes in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the US attacks on areas in Syria and Iraq, considering them a "violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries."

"The American attacks are an adventure and a strategic mistake for the Biden administration and will only lead to further escalation and instability in the region." Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a brief statement.

Today, the US military launched airstrikes on dozens of sites related to Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is the first retaliation for a drone attack that killed three soldiers and injured about 40 others at a US base in Jordan.

"At my direction, US military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack US forces," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

In a statement, US Army Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its forces "struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States. The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions."

Despite the US's escalating speech and retaliation, the Pentagon pointed out it does not want war with Iran.

"We do not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else, but the president and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

On Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran would not start a war but would "respond strongly" to anyone who tried to "bully" it.

Iraq strongly condemned the recent US attacks on its territory, refuting the American allegations of informing the Iraqi authorities about the strikes.

"The American administration has carried out a new act of aggression against Iraq's sovereignty. In this incident, multiple American aircraft bombed locations in the Akashat and Al-Qa'im regions, including areas where our security forces are stationed, alongside nearby civilian places." Basim Alawadi, the Iraqi Government Spokesman, said in a statement.

Alawadi confirmed the PMF's previous statement regarding the number of casualties, saying that the "blatant aggression, caused the tragic loss of 16 martyrs, including civilians, and 25 individuals sustaining injuries. Furthermore, the assault resulted in significant losses and damage to residential buildings and citizens' property."

On the other hand, the Syrian Defense Ministry condemned the US strikes, deeming it a "blatant aggression."

The Syrian Defence Ministry said that US forces' "air aggression" led to several civilians and soldiers being killed, others being wounded, and public and private properties being damaged.

"Occupying parts of Syrian lands by American forces cannot continue ... the Syrian army affirms continuing its war against terrorism until it is eliminated and is determined to liberate the entire Syrian territories from terrorism and occupation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry claimed that the area targeted by the US attacks is the same area where the "Syrian army is combating ISIS remnants."