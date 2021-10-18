Iran comments on the Iraqi post-election events: an internal affair

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-18T07:51:21+0000

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the events in Iraq since the announcement of the election results. The Ministry's spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in a press conference that Iran welcomes holding the elections in Iraq in an "advanced practical procedure," describing it as "a happy event." Khatibzadeh added, "Of course what is happening in Iraq is an internal affair, and is "related to the people and parties of this country," pointing out that what is related to Iran is that "we are using the elections as an evolutionary step in building diplomatic relations between countries."

