Iran closes two border crossings with Iraq

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-26T15:30:00+0000
Iran closes two border crossings with Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iranian authorities announced closing two border crossings with Iraq for two weeks.

IRNA news agency quoted the Assistant Governor of Khuzestan for Security and Police Affairs, Wali-allah Hayati, saying that the Shalamcheh and Jathaba border crossings had been closed yesterday for travelers, as part of COVID-19 preventive measures, noting that commercial activities between the two countries will remain ongoing.

Hayati pointed out that a laboratory currently conducts COVID-19 rapid tests for people entering the border crossings, adding that PCR tests will also be conducted when they are open again.

