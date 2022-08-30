Report

Iran closes borders with Iraq amid unrest

Category: World

Date: 2022-08-30T08:50:56+0000
Shafaq News / Iran on Monday closed its border with Iraq amid political unrest in the Arab country.

That was announced by Majid Mirahmadi, deputy Iranian interior minister for security affairs.

He said that the border will remain closed until further notice and Iranian pilgrims cannot use border areas to visit Iraq.

Authorities in Ilam Province, which is located in western Iran and shares border with Iraq, have also demanded the Iranians, who have come to the province to go to Iraq, cancel their trip through the Mehran border area.

Meanwhile, Imam Khomeini International Airport, located near the capital Tehran, issued a statement saying that some airlines have canceled flights to the Iraqi capital Baghdad due to the situation there.

In addition, Iran’s Embassy in Baghdad has asked the Iranian individuals currently in Iraq to avoid traveling to the capital, as well as the cities of Kadhimiya and Samarra.

(IRNA)

