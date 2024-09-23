Iran clarifies misattributed statements by President Pezeshkian regarding Israel

Shafaq News/ The Iranian government has issued a clarification regarding statements falsely attributed to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Earlier, media outlets characterized Pezeshkian’s statement "We want to live in peace, we don't want war,” regarding Israel as a "surrender statement," suggesting that the Iranian president is seeking peace with Israel.

According to the Government Information Council, President Pezeshkian “did not indicate a willingness to ease tensions with Israel, contrary to some media reports.” Instead, in a meeting with American media executives, the president "strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s actions in Gaza and its aggression in Lebanon,” stating that these actions violate "both human and international standards" and must be halted.

The council expressed its gratitude to media outlets for their coverage of President Pezeshkian's visit and urged them to accurately report on his statements.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced this position, firmly rejecting reports suggesting that Iran was ready to reduce tensions with Israel. "These crimes, including the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, will not go unanswered," Araghchi said, adding that Iran's response will come "at the appropriate time."