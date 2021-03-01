Iran attacked the Israeli ship; officials

Shafaq News / Iran is responsible of the attack on an Israeli ship in the gulf of Oman; The Israeli website "Walla" quoted Israeli officials as saying.

According to a report published by “Walla” on Sunday, Israel's security establishment recently obtained information that Iran has an attempt to attack Israeli facilities due to the "accumulated tension" of the Iranian security units after the assassination of the Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

But; according to the Website; the Mossad thwarted parts of those attempts.

Israeli security establishment is not surprised of the attack on “MV Helios Ray” ship; an official told “Walla”.

According to Israeli security estimates, the commander of the Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, “is seeking revenge”; there are warning signs that Iran may carry out attacks in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf against Israeli ships.

"Israel cannot overcome the incident. This is a very dangerous act." an Israeli security official said.

Meanwhile; The Israeli Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, confirmed on Sunday that the Israeli army will respond to the threats it faces wherever they are; “near or far”.

Earlier; An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman strategic waterway has arrived at a port in Dubai, where is it is due to be assessed in dry dock.

Israel's defense minister on Saturday said that an initial assessment had found that Iran was responsible for the explosion.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials.