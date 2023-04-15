Iran, Saudi Arabia to resume flights

Shafaq News/ Iran announced on Saturday that it is nearing the resumption of air travel with Saudi Arabia, signaling a significant step forward in rebuilding diplomatic ties between the two nations.

According to Iran's Tourism Services Department, flights from Saudi Arabia to Iranian cities will recommence soon, with visits from the Kingdom to Iran commencing upon the reopening of the embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.

This development follows a recent meeting between Hassan Zarnkara Ebraghwoei, head of the Iranian delegation, and Abdulmajid bin Rashid Al-Samari, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs. The officials discussed ways to facilitate the reopening of Iranian representations in Saudi Arabia. The Tasnim news agency reported that Al-Samari warmly welcomed the Iranian delegation in Riyadh and Jeddah, expressing the Saudi Foreign Ministry's readiness to provide necessary assistance.

Tasnim also stated that Al-Samari expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Iran's facilitation and warm welcome of the Saudi delegation. The Saudi team arrived in Tehran last Saturday and will depart for the city of Mashhad later this week.

On Wednesday, April 12th, the Iranian embassy in Riyadh reopened its doors for the first time since the severing of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia seven years ago. The restoration of air travel and the reopening of diplomatic channels mark a pivotal moment in the rapprochement process between the two Middle Eastern powers.