Iran FM assures release of crew from Portuguese-flagged ship

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian assured his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, of Iran's intention to release the crew members of a vessel flying the Portuguese flag.

The vessel had been detained two weeks ago in Gulf waters due to its alleged "connection" to Israel.

During a phone call with the Portuguese minister, Amir-Abdollahian reported Iran's concern regarding the "humanitarian issue of the release of the ship's crew is of serious concern to us."

He was quoted as saying that the crew would be handed over to their ambassadors in Tehran, although the reports did not specify the timing of this action.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy had detained the container ship "MCS Aries" on April 13th near the Strait of Hormuz, citing its "link" to Israel, as reported by official Iranian media at the time.

MSC leases the Aries from Gortal Shipping, an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime, which Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer partially owns.

The ship had a crew of 25 individuals on board.

On April 18th, the Indian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Iran had released one crew member from India and allowed diplomatic communication with 16 other members, ensuring their safety.

Iran stated that the ship was detained "for violating international shipping rules and not responding appropriately to Iranian authorities." Additionally, Iran claimed that "based on information, the detained ship belongs to the Zionist entity."