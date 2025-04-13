International Navy scores big: $23M drug jackpot

Shafaq News/ The Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) announced Sunday the seizure of narcotics worth $23 million during a series of operations in the Arabian Sea since the beginning of 2025.

According to an official statement, Task Force 150 — led by New Zealand since January 2025 — carried out multiple operations with partner units that resulted in the interception of large drug shipments. Meanwhile, Task Forces 151 and 153 concluded a joint maritime security initiative known as Operation ANZAC TIGER, targeting illicit activities in the region.

The Royal New Zealand Navy's HMNZS Te Kaha and the Indian Navy's INS Tarkash participated in six successful boarding operations, seizing 2,508 kilograms of narcotics. The haul included 2,386 kilograms of marijuana and 122 kilograms of heroin.

Rear Admiral Roger Ward, commander of Task Force 150, described the operation as the first joint initiative since New Zealand assumed command. He praised the collaboration with the Royal Australian Navy, which previously led Task Force 153, and emphasized the mission's contribution to strengthening maritime security.

The Combined Maritime Forces is the world’s largest multinational naval partnership, comprising 46 nations across five task forces.