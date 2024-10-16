Intense clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli army in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Intense clashes erupted between Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli army in two southern Lebanese towns, as Israeli helicopters attempted to evacuate injured soldiers to hospitals.

According to Russia Today Arabic, the clashes took place between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli soldiers in the towns of Aita al-Shaab and al-Qouzah in southern Lebanon. Israeli helicopters were reportedly trying to extract dead and wounded soldiers as a result of these confrontations.

Hebrew media outlets also reported that Israeli helicopters were transporting injured soldiers, citing information about a "major event" in Aita al-Shaab, Ramya, and al-Qouzah.

Local sources mentioned that heavy fighting, involving light and automatic weapons, is occurring in Aita al-Shaab and al-Qouzah.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that its "Islamic Resistance" fighters are engaged in close-quarters combat in the town of al-Qouzah, using various types of automatic weapons. The group claimed that the clashes "have resulted in several deaths and injuries among enemy forces, and the fighting is ongoing."

The National News Agency of Lebanon reported that intermittent artillery shelling has been targeting the town of Aita al-Shaab and the outskirts of Rmeish since Wednesday evening.

Media sources also indicated that Israeli warplanes were flying at low altitudes over Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed that at 05:30 p.m. on Wednesday, its "Islamic Resistance" forces launched rocket salvos at Israeli troop concentrations in Misgav Am and another gathering between the towns of Adaisseh and Markaba.

The group stated that these actions were taken "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, in solidarity with their brave and noble resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people."

In a related development, air raid sirens sounded in the city of Safed and surrounding areas in the Upper Galilee region. The Safed municipality reported that fragments from intercepted rockets landed in the northern part of the city.

Israeli sources also announced that a drone exploded in the city of Nahariya.