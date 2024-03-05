Indian police compensate “raped” Brazilian tourist with $120

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Indian Police announced on Tuesday the delivery of compensation worth 10,000 rupees (approximately $120.60) to the husband of a Tourist holding Brazilian and Spanish nationalities, who was subjected to a gang rape in India, according to local media reports.

Reports indicated that Indian Police have arrested three men and are continuing to search for four others accused of assaulting the tourists and committing the crime.

Pitamber Singh Kirovar, a police inspector in Dumka, eastern India, stated that the couple, both Spanish nationals, were found on the roadside late Friday night, allegedly beaten, with their identities and the details of the incident not disclosed.

The couple, speaking to Spain’s Antena 3 television channel, revealed that they were sexually assaulted, with the woman raped and the man physically assaulted.

The woman, who holds Brazilian and Spanish nationalities, stated that the assailants took turns raping her for approximately two hours, while the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Brazilian counterpart confirmed their readiness to provide necessary support to the victims.

This incident comes amid growing concerns about tourist safety in India, with previous reports showing an increase in crimes against foreign tourists in the country.

Violent crimes against women continue to rise, according to national statistics, and high-profile rape cases continue to surface with alarming regularity, largely as a result of what many say is a culture of downplaying sexual harassment and violence and giving impunity to the perpetrators in a patriarchal society.

Last year, India’s Supreme Court criticized the Gujarat government, led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the early release of 11 men convicted of gang-raping a Muslim woman, Bilkis Bano, during riots in the state in 2002. Upon their release, the convicts had been garlanded with flowers by well-wishers and praised by a BJP lawmaker as good Brahmins, the highest Hindu caste. The Supreme Court canceled their release in January and ordered them returned to custody.