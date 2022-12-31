India stops Marion Biotech after Uzbekistan deaths

Shafaq News/ India's health minister said it suspended production at a pharmaceutical company whose cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan.

At least 18 children died in Samarkand city in Uzbekistan this week after consuming Marion Biotech's Dok-1 Max syrup.

Uzbekistan's health ministry said the syrup contained a "toxic substance, ethylene glycol," and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children.

Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said all production had been suspended at Marion Biotech's unit in Noida, outside Delhi.

Hasan Harris, Marion's legal head, told Reuters partner ANI that the company had halted production of all medicines as it awaited a government report on the inspection.