Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

India posted a record daily rise in Covid-19 cases

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-01T07:53:58+0000
India posted a record daily rise in Covid-19 cases

Shafaq News / 401,993 new cases and 3,498 deaths over the past 24 hours in India, a new record in the Country that struggles to curb Covid-19.

The last 24 hours brought India's tally of infections to more than 19 million (19,164,969). It was also one of deadliest day so far, carrying the toll to 211,853.

Medical experts say real numbers may be five to 10 times higher than the official tally. Patients have been begging for spaces in hospitals while oxygen tanks are scarce and prized.

Several states in India have run out of vaccines against COVID-19, exacerbating a dire second wave of infections that has left hospitals and morgues overflowing while families scramble for increasingly scarce medicines and oxygen.

Despite being the world's biggest producer of vaccines, India now does not have enough for itself - undermining a plan to ramp up and widen inoculation from Saturday.

Only about 9% of its 1.4 billion people have had a dose.

related

India keep struggling to curb the New COVID-19 variant

Date: 2021-04-30 08:00:19
India keep struggling to curb the New COVID-19 variant

New strain of COVID-19 from India found in UK

Date: 2021-04-16 13:51:59
New strain of COVID-19 from India found in UK

India Records World’s Highest One-Day Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Date: 2021-04-22 10:44:18
India Records World’s Highest One-Day Surge in COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19: How India is turning to social media to save lives during latest surge

Date: 2021-04-23 20:03:12
COVID-19: How India is turning to social media to save lives during latest surge

India's COVID-19 crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

Date: 2021-04-26 06:13:46
India's COVID-19 crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

When will the Covid-19 pandemic end?

Date: 2021-02-06 08:07:42
When will the Covid-19 pandemic end?

Singapore Airlines Launches Digital Verification Of COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination

Date: 2020-12-24 16:48:35
Singapore Airlines Launches Digital Verification Of COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination

UNSG crticized the "uneven and unfair" COVID-19 vaccines distribution

Date: 2021-02-17 17:06:28
UNSG crticized the "uneven and unfair" COVID-19 vaccines distribution