Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: How India is turning to social media to save lives during latest surge

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-23T20:03:12+0000
COVID-19: How India is turning to social media to save lives during latest surge

Shafaq News / Families, friends and even hospitals in India are issuing desperate pleas for help on social media, as the country struggles to cope with COVID-19, Sky News reported. 

According to the website, appeals for hospital beds, oxygen and plasma are flooding Twitter, as well as Facebook, Instagram and private messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

"Need a bed for my COVID+ father," one woman in Delhi posted to Twitter. "His oxygen has dropped to 79/80. Any leads will be appreciated."

This outpouring of requests comes as India confirmed 16 million cases so far, second only to the United States, in a country of nearly 1.4 billion people.

The country is reporting record-high numbers of confirmed cases.

People are sharing personal information - such as phone numbers - in their posts in a bid to get leads on available oxygen or beds as rapidly as possible.

Hashtags including #COVIDEmergency and #COVIDSOS are being used to earmark pleas for assistance. Tips for using Twitter - such as how to filter information for posts near you - are also being shared widely.

related

New strain of COVID-19 from India found in UK

Date: 2021-04-16 13:51:59
New strain of COVID-19 from India found in UK

India Records World’s Highest One-Day Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Date: 2021-04-22 10:44:18
India Records World’s Highest One-Day Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The telegraph: Quarter of a million cancer referrals missed due to Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-17 09:04:40
The telegraph: Quarter of a million cancer referrals missed due to Covid-19

Hundreds of people infected by mysterious, deadly illness in India

Date: 2020-12-07 06:59:30
Hundreds of people infected by mysterious, deadly illness in India

WHO: COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end

Date: 2020-10-06 17:06:58
WHO: COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by year-end

Covid-19: 24 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2021-01-09 09:49:55
Covid-19: 24 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

COVID-19: 78 new confirmed cases and zero deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-03-27 09:12:47
COVID-19: 78 new confirmed cases and zero deaths in AANES

Cheap treatments of Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-04 11:59:10
Cheap treatments of Covid-19