India, Pakistan observe quiet night after US-brokered truce

Shafaq News / India and Pakistan reported no incidents of cross-border fire overnight, following a US-brokered ceasefire agreement aimed at de-escalating hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

For the first time in several days, both sides confirmed a cessation of gunfire, offering a reprieve after a week of heightened military confrontation that threatened regional stability. "The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir, and other areas along the international border," the Indian Army said in a statement Monday, noting no violations had been recorded.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, local officials also reported a quiet night, with displaced civilians beginning to return to their homes. Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, stated late Sunday that Islamabad remained committed to honoring the ceasefire. "Pakistan will not be the first to violate the agreement," he affirmed.

The ceasefire agreement—reached Saturday—covers land, air, and maritime operations and followed intense diplomatic engagement led by Washington. Despite initial optimism, both countries had accused each other of ceasefire violations just hours after the truce was declared.

Senior military commanders from both nations held a phone call Monday to assess the situation and review compliance with the ceasefire terms, according to Indian broadcaster CNN-News18.

The latest escalation erupted after Indian forces launched airstrikes inside Pakistani territory last Wednesday, targeting what New Delhi described as militant hideouts linked to the brutal killing of 26 Hindu tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam area last month.

India accused Pakistan of sponsoring the group responsible for the attack, a charge Islamabad has denied. Diplomatic relations sharply deteriorated in the aftermath, with both countries expelling ambassadors, suspending a critical water-sharing treaty, and shutting down airspace and land routes.

Military tensions quickly followed. Both sides exchanged heavy artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) and launched missile and drone attacks targeting military bases and installations. Civilian areas were also hit, resulting in dozens of deaths on both sides.

On Sunday, the Indian military claimed its operations had killed over 100 militants, including senior figures, during its strikes inside Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.