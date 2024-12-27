‘Imminent Famine’ in Gaza: US pressures to withdraw famine report as Israeli assault continues

Shafaq News/ A leading global food crisis monitoring organization withdrew a recent report this week, warning of an imminent famine in northern Gaza due to a "nearly complete Israeli blockade.”

The organization withdrew the report “at the request of the United States,” according to US officials speaking to the Associated Press. This decision followed public criticism from the US Ambassador to Israel, who called the warning issued by the internationally recognized organization “inaccurate and irresponsible."

In response, prominent figures in the relief and human rights sectors accused the US-funded Famine Early Warning Systems Network, which provides data-driven analyses by impartial international experts, of being "politicized."

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Israel and the State Department declined to comment, while officials from the Famine Early Warning Systems Network did not respond to inquiries.

Declaring a famine, according to reports, would have been “highly embarrassing” for Israel, which insists that its ongoing 15-month war in Gaza targets Hamas, not the civilian population. However, Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of over 45,399 people, including 17,492 children, according to the Al-Jazeera tracker.

Continued Israeli Hostilities in Gaza

On Friday, media outlets reported that Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, forcing those inside to leave and assemble in the courtyard. The troops then proceeded to search the injured and patients. Reports indicated that 350 people were inside, including 75 injured individuals and patients, their companions, and 180 medical staff and workers from various hospital departments.

Additionally, the Israeli military detonated two explosive-laden “robots” near Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar, northern Gaza, and opened heavy fire directly at the hospital's facilities and departments.

Israeli forces also targeted a house in the Sabra neighborhood of southern Gaza City, reportedly killing five people and injuring three others. They also bombed a house in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, killing four people.