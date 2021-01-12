ISIS plot to assassinate the US Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul

Shafaq News / Afghan authorities on Tuesday had thwarted an ISIS plot to assassinate the US Chargé d’Affaires in the Afghan capital Kabul.

Afghanistan’ National Directorate of Security which represents the main intelligence agency in the country said in a statement that "the mastermind of the terrorist cell, Abdul Wahid, was intending to assassinate the U.S. Charge d'Affaires Ross Wilson and senior Afghan officials."

The directorate did not provide further details, while the US embassy in Kabul did not respond to a request for comment.

For its part, Wilson has strongly condemned the assassinations of prominent Afghans journalists, activists and politicians, in recent months.

"Their plan (The killers) was foiled by their arrest." He added,

In a separate incident, today, Tuesday, three Afghan women soldiers were shot dead and another wounded in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.

Army spokesman Hanif Rezaei said that two armed men opened fire on a car carrying the female soldiers.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The recent months in Afghanistan were bloody when the country has faced extreme acts of violence, including targeting prominent Afghans which could affect the peace talks process between Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents.