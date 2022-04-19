ISIS kills three women in Al-Hol camp, media outlet says

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday, the security forces affiliated with Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in Syria found in the al-Hol camp the bodies of three women killed by ISIS.

A media outlet close to Autonomous Administration reported that one of the women is an Iraqi who was killed by shooting fire on her.

According to a source, nine persons have been killed this year, including Syrians and Iraqis.

The source said that ISIS committed these crimes in the Al-Hol camp against those trying “to get rid of extremist ideology.”

Al-Hol camp is located in Al-Hasakah Province; It houses families of ISIS fighters under the protection of the Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

According to U.N. estimates, the Camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis, and about 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities.