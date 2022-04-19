Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS kills three women in Al-Hol camp, media outlet says

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-19T13:10:58+0000
ISIS kills three women in Al-Hol camp, media outlet says

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday, the security forces affiliated with Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in Syria found in the al-Hol camp the bodies of three women killed by ISIS.

A media outlet close to Autonomous Administration reported that one of the women is an Iraqi who was killed by  shooting fire on her. 

According to a source, nine persons have been killed this year, including Syrians and Iraqis.

The source said that ISIS committed these crimes in the Al-Hol camp against those trying “to get rid of extremist ideology.”

Al-Hol camp is located in Al-Hasakah Province; It houses families of ISIS fighters under the protection of the Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

According to U.N. estimates, the Camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis, and about 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities.

related

A seventh Iraqi died by shots to head in Al-Hol Camp

Date: 2021-03-09 19:27:34
A seventh Iraqi died by shots to head in Al-Hol Camp

In Syria camp, forgotten children are molded by IS ideology

Date: 2021-06-03 16:55:42
In Syria camp, forgotten children are molded by IS ideology

Report: Murders surge in al-Hol camp stalked by Isis

Date: 2021-11-12 07:18:01
Report: Murders surge in al-Hol camp stalked by Isis