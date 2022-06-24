Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS kills nine Syrian soldiers in eastern Syria, SOHR

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-24T08:01:41+0000
ISIS kills nine Syrian soldiers in eastern Syria, SOHR

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that ISIS had killed nine Syrian soldiers in eastern Syria.

The attack is the latest in a series in the area.

According to SOHR, 30 Syrian soldiers were killed this week by the terrorist organization.

The clashes erupted on Wednesday in a remote area of Raqa province and killed seven terrorists, SOHR said.

Also, a bus carrying members of the Syrian army and allied forces was attacked on the desert road linking the cities of Raqa and Homs, leaving at least 15 dead.

The monitor also said that on Wednesday, another four soldiers were killed in an ISIS ambush near Dumayr military airport, east of Damascus, and two more were killed earlier this week in the Raqa region.

It is worth noting that ISIS keeps carrying out guerrilla-style attacks against the Syrian regime and Kurdish-led forces in eastern Syria, as well as against government and allied troops in Iraq.

related

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Belgium delivered child of an ISIS fighter from North and East Syria

Date: 2020-12-25 08:57:59
Belgium delivered child of an ISIS fighter from North and East Syria

A car bomb targets a prison in northeastern Syria where ISIS members are detained

Date: 2022-01-20 20:33:44
A car bomb targets a prison in northeastern Syria where ISIS members are detained

US transports senior ISIS commander to Iraq

Date: 2022-06-16 14:29:25
US transports senior ISIS commander to Iraq

SOHR: 28 Asayish, 45 ISIS, five civilians killed in clashes near Ghuwayran prison

Date: 2022-01-22 12:25:26
SOHR: 28 Asayish, 45 ISIS, five civilians killed in clashes near Ghuwayran prison

Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria to hand over Dutch citizens affiliated with ISIS to the Netherlands

Date: 2021-06-05 05:45:02
Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria to hand over Dutch citizens affiliated with ISIS to the Netherlands

Lafarge loses latest appeal over crimes against humanity charges

Date: 2022-05-18 16:37:02
Lafarge loses latest appeal over crimes against humanity charges

Turkish Parliament agrees to extend the army’s stay in Syria and Iraq for two years

Date: 2021-10-26 17:48:42
Turkish Parliament agrees to extend the army’s stay in Syria and Iraq for two years