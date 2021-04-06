Report

ISIS kidnaps Syrian forces, civilians in the Syrian Desert

Date: 2021-04-06T15:04:41+0000
ISIS kidnaps Syrian forces, civilians in the Syrian Desert

Shafaq News / at least 19 people were kidnapped in an attack by ISIS in the Syrian Desert (Badia).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday that "during clashes with the Syrian army, ISIS militants had kidnapped eight members of the Syrian forces and 11 civilians in the eastern Hama countryside, while 40 people are still missing."

The Syrian state media (SANA) confirmed that the Terrorist Organization had kidnapped a number of residents of the village of Al-Saan, 50 kilometers northeast of Hama.

At its height, ISIS held about a third of Syria and 40 percent of Iraq. By December 2017 it had lost 95 percent of its territory, including its two biggest properties, Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, and the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, its nominal capital.

