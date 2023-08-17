ISIS West Africa shifts forces to Nigerian border amidst "Ikewas" military intervention fears

Shafaq News/ISIS-affiliated forces known as "ISIS West Africa" has initiated the relocation of a portion of its troops from Niger to the Nigerian border, a move believed to be driven by apprehensions regarding potential military intervention by the "ECWAS" coalition forces. This development has raised concerns over regional stability.

Citing an insider source, the Nigerian newspaper "Daily Trust" reported that elite fighters from "ISIS West Africa" have commenced a strategic redeployment from their coastal and Niger positions, choosing to halt within the Lake Chad vicinity of Nigeria.

The rationale behind this maneuver is reportedly rooted in the organization's trepidation of potential military intervention by the "Ikewas" coalition, particularly in Niger, coupled with concerns about border restrictions imposed by the country. The ramifications of this strategic shift are viewed as posing significant threats to the overall security and stability of the region.

The "ECWAS" coalition previously issued a stern warning, threatening potential military involvement in Niger, after the toppling of President Mohamed Bazoum and establishing a military council to govern the nation.

In response to these political developments, the "ECWAS" group took decisive actions, imposing sanctions upon the newly formed military council and demanding the reinstatement of Bazoum under the looming possibility of measures, including using military force.