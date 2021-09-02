ISIS 'Beatles' member to plead guilty in US court

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-02T10:28:57+0000

Shafaq News/ An alleged member of the ISIS group dubbed "The Beatles" is set to plead guilty in a court case in the United States. Alexanda Amon Kotey has been charged with conspiring to torture and behead American and European hostages in Syria. It was not immediately clear which charges he will admit at a change of plea hearing on Thursday. Kotey is on trial alongside El Shafee Elsheikh - but court documents do not say if the latter has reached a plea deal with the authorities. The pair, alongside Mohammed Emwazi - also known as "Jihadi John" - and Aine Lesley Davis - now in prison in Turkey - made up group Emwazi died in a US drone strike in Syria in November 2015. The group were part of an ISIS cell which reportedly guarded and executed prisoners in Syria. The US believes the group - nicknamed by prisoners because of their English accents - also used torture methods including waterboarding and electrocution. Kotey and Elsheikh were taken to the United States in 2020 to stand trial over their alleged roles in the deaths of four American hostages; journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. They were also charged in connection with crimes against European and Japanese citizens. As part of the deal to allow the pair to be extradited, it was agreed that the death sentence would not be sought.

