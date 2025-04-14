ISA Head resignation looms despite court order

Shafaq News/ ISA (Shin Bet) Head Ronen Bar is preparing to resign within weeks, as tensions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deepen over the embattled leadership of Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Bar has informed close associates of his intention to step down, citing the damage the ongoing political and legal standoff is inflicting on the ISA’s operations.

The expected resignation comes shortly after Israel’s High Court of Justice issued a temporary injunction last week, ordering Bar to remain in office until further notice.

Bar is preparing to submit a formal brief to the court next week, in which he is expected to detail the timeline and rationale behind his planned departure, Channel 12 noted.

The controversy began in March when Netanyahu announced his decision to dismiss Bar, stating he had lost confidence in his leadership. The move marked the first time in Israeli history that a government has attempted to remove the head of the domestic intelligence agency.