IRGC commander says Baghdad's inaction might prompt resuming offensives against anti-Tehran groups in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday expressed growing alarm over Baghdad's enduring "inaction" against anti-Iranian elements brewing in sensitive border areas, hinting at the potential resumption of offensive operations inside the Iraqi territory if the latter fails to honor its obligations in neutralizing them.

In a statement to Iran's Tasnim news agency, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC Ground Force, shed light on growing concern over Baghdad's protracted inertia.

His remarks alluded to an "extant agreement" that obligates the Iraqi government to neutralize anti-Iranian elements percolating along the sensitive border regions.

"We offered the [Iraqi] government a grace period to uphold its commitments and dislodge the terrorists. However, the consequence of continued inaction would inevitably lead to the resumption of our offensive operations," he said.

Questioned on the exact duration of this grace period, Pakpour cryptically hinted that such knowledge is a prerogative of the Iraqi government solely.

Earlier this month, Iran summoned Iraq's ambassador to protest over the presence of Iranian opposition groups at an official ceremony in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Tehran accuses the Kurdistan region of hosting camps and rear-bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish factions, which it has accused of serving Western or Israeli interests in the past.

In March, Iran and Iraq signed a deal to protect their common border, and the following month Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi acknowledged the "security" agreement saying, "the security of Iraq and its borders is very important to us."

On May 11, a ceremony was held in Erbil to inaugurate a cultural center in tribute to the late Kurdish national hero Mulla Mustafa Barzani.

The event was attended by Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, as well as representatives of Iranian opposition groups.

In November, Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes against several groups in northern Iraq, accusing them of stoking nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody last September of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.